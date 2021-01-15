El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo Loco in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $19.58. 4,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,595. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

