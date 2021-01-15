Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of EGO opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

