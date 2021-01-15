Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EKTAY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

