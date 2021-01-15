Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EKTAY. Northland Securities began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Elekta AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elekta AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

