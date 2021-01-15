Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $40,807,800.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00.

Shares of LLY opened at $186.69 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $189.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,874,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 72.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

