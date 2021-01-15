Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

NYSE LLY traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.28. The company had a trading volume of 133,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $189.30. The company has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

