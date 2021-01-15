Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,040 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 12.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $62,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. United Bank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 33.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,558,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,816,000 after acquiring an additional 319,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Shares of LLY traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.94. 219,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $189.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.61.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

