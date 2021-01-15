Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Shares Down 7.5%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 1,611,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,173,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.78 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michele Ciavarella bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $159,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,971.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,399,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 451,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

