Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading Down 6.2%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 3,890,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,326,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Embraer by 12.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Embraer by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Embraer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 125,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 132.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

