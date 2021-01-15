Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$52.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. Emera Incorporated has a 12-month low of C$42.12 and a 12-month high of C$60.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

