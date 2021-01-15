Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Price Target Lowered to C$57.00 at CIBC

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EMA. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.45.

TSE:EMA opened at C$52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. Emera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$42.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.44.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. Research analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

