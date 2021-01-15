Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $95.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.43.

A number of research firms have commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after buying an additional 140,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.46. 12,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,658. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $137.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.