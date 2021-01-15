Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 3.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.75. 2,926,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

