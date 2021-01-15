Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded at UBS Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

EMR opened at $83.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

