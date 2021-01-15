Emily Luisa Hill Sells 26,033 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $1,815,801.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 288 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $17,962.56.

PTCT opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,815,000 after buying an additional 93,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 114.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 116,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,567,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

