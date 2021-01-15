Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 7488934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.87.

The company has a market capitalization of C$90.89 billion and a PE ratio of 46.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.00%.

In other Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) news, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,613,036. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376 over the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

