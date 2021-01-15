Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,284 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 4.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Enbridge worth $78,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 106,665 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 28.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 122,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $35.32. 195,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,064. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

