Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,599 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,658 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,873,000 after acquiring an additional 785,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,243,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

