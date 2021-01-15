Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Encompass Health stock opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.