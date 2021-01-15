Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 8.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.21. 4,973,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 5,023,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXK. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.20 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $662.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

