Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELEZY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endesa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.8606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.19%.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

