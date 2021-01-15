Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $18,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 434,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,878,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.80, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.