Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.48. 133,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.