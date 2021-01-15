Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,365,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,058,000 after purchasing an additional 131,528 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,803,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 368,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,925. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

