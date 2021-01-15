Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.19 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial comprises approximately 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of STAG Industrial worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $42,574,000. Stolper Co lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 47,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.43. 3,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.