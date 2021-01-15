Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 199,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,746,000 after acquiring an additional 55,789 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.73. 1,371,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,334,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $319.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

