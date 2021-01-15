Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 65 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Shares of GS traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,158. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

