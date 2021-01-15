Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Down 5.3%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $14.12. 544,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 357,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

ERII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $814.01 million, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,296.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 43,776 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $626,434.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,449 shares of company stock worth $2,348,306. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 44,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

