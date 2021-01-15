Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to $5.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $5.75 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.61.

Shares of ERF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $3.65. 1,414,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 21,211,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after buying an additional 314,286 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in Enerplus by 174.7% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,411,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 2,805,908 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Enerplus by 31.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,381,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 806,701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Enerplus by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,067,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 495,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 3,508.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

