Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.87. 103,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

