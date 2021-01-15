Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. L Brands accounts for about 2.3% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in L Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in L Brands by 268.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

LB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $44.90. 84,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

