Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 329 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,653,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

IBM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.43. The company had a trading volume of 121,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

