Enigma Price Tops $0.12 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $56,135.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.42 or 0.00338981 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00028659 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002586 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.64 or 0.01099679 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,295,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,045,945 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

