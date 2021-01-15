ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.49

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.49 and last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 5320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.59.

XNGSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ENN Energy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

