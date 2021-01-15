Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 41.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.66. 26,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,946. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $109.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

