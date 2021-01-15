Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Head to Head Contrast

Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enviro Technologies and Lam Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Lam Research 0 4 22 0 2.85

Lam Research has a consensus price target of $412.15, suggesting a potential downside of 26.11%. Given Lam Research’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lam Research is more favorable than Enviro Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies 19.22% -179.91% 33.19% Lam Research 23.60% 55.82% 20.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enviro Technologies and Lam Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies $2.82 million 0.28 $590,000.00 N/A N/A Lam Research $10.04 billion 8.00 $2.25 billion $15.95 34.97

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lam Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Enviro Technologies has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lam Research has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lam Research beats Enviro Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (HDP-CVD) products; and Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products that provide multiple dielectric film solutions. In addition, the company offers Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. Further, it provides Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP to address a range of wafer cleaning applications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. Lam Research Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

