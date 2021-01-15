EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Reiterated by Capital One Financial

EQT (NYSE:EQT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

NYSE EQT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 174,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,041,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. EQT has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of EQT by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in EQT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in EQT by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,190,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 395,443 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

