Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $112.52

Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.52 and traded as high as $119.20. Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) shares last traded at $117.20, with a volume of 294,828 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180.25 ($2.35).

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.42. The firm has a market cap of £420.92 million and a P/E ratio of 19.53.

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN)

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

