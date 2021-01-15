Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,490,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,506. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

