Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$325.75 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) stock opened at C$13.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

