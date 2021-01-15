Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$22.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

