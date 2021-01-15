Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Given New $18.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $19.25 to $18.25 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

