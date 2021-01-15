Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chiasma, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chiasma in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.48). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chiasma’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

CHMA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Chiasma stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chiasma by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 663,778 shares during the period. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 2,393.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 564,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 61,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Chiasma news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

