Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guess’, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Guess’ in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.73). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE:GES opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guess’ by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

