Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BNP Paribas SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BNP Paribas in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

