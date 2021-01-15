Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Portland General Electric’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Portland General Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of POR opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $63.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $229,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,965,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

