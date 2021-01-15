Eric Domagalski Sells 1,619 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,437.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Wedbush raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

