Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 150489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.59.

ERO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.25.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

