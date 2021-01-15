Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 866,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 455,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $26.75 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $745.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.52) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

