ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $20.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ESSA Pharma traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 5572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EPIX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $507.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.