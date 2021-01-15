ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $20.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ESSA Pharma traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 5572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EPIX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.